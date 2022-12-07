ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is backing the Rays’ effort to build a new stadium.

In an interview this week at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, Manfred said he supports Rays’ owner Stu Sternberg.

Four new stadium proposals have been announced, including one from a firm that has partnered with the Rays



“He (Sternberg) is trying to explore all of the available options in the Tampa Bay region,” Manfred said. “To get a facility that is a first class, major-league facility and improves the economic situation of the Rays.”



On Monday, four new proposals were announced from developers to revamp the 86-acre Tropicana Field site.

Among those, was a proposal from Hines Development, which the team partnered with to create the bid.

The Hines proposal includes a new stadium with a turf field and a fixed roof but side glass windows to allow in light.

The Hines plan also includes 5,700 multi-family units, nearly one and a half million square feet of office space, and 300,000 square feet for retail, a hotel and senior living units.

All of the developers will be on hand to answer questions from the public during a community presentation on January 4.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he plans to announce the proposal he’s chosen during his first State of the City address at the end of January.