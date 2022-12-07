SMYRNA, N.C. — You don’t have to go far to see Crab Pot Christmas Trees decorating the yards in Eastern North Carolina.

Nicky Harvey invented these trees in 2003.

“I love to see them. Ain’t no doubt about it,” Harvey said. “When we started with these and put them in one yard, the next yard had to have them.”

Now, these trees have spread out across the state, the country and even overseas. The tree patterns are cut out of long rolls of crab pot wire. Then a team fastens them together and strings them up with lights. Crab pot Christmas trees can be folded flat for easy set up and storage.

“It took me a week and a half sitting [sorting through] pieces of scrap and everything else before I could figure out how to do it,” Harvey said. “But anything is simple after you figure it out.”

Harvey used to be a commercial fisherman. He started making and selling his own nets and crab pots years ago. Then during a bad year, he decided to get creative.

“I’ve been one that I always wanted to make a better mousetrap,” he said. “That's what happened to these.”

Harvey never imagined how popular they would be. He sold his company, Fisherman Creations, to Don Acree in 2009.

“In the Down East area, because it's a local, you know, that came up with the idea, of course everybody has one,” said Mary Smith, an employee at Fisherman Creations. “I think they're also very convenient. I like them for the convenience-y.”

Although making the trees can be harder than it looks, Smith says the team always keeps up with demand, despite a busy holiday season.

Harvey has a patent on these trees, and he’s hoping to put some new products on the market soon. You can buy the Crab Pot Christmas Trees online or at local stores in Eastern North Carolina.