LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Some good news for families hosting loved ones for the holidays: The price of some cuts of meat has dropped in the last few months.

The USDA says the price of food at home is still high, increasing 0.5% from September to October and 12% higher than October of 2021, but the price of some cuts of meat did decrease.



"The cattle ranchers out west are going through a drought, so the price of feed is high, and they are taking their cattle out to slaughter," said Mark Ingle, owner of The Meating Place butcher shop in Lincoln County.



Ingle opened the shop four years ago hoping to help revitalize his hometown's downtown.



"Nothing said main street like a butcher shop and general store, and now we have both of those," Ingle said.



​Ingle says prime cuts like filet mignon are still expensive because of the fat content, but other cuts like roasts are lower in price.



“Yeah, it is, especially like the strip roast, the chuck roast, those are down a little bit. We sell a lot of roast and ham at Christmas time," Ingle said.

Ingle says the lower cuts are cheaper because the cows are taken to market sooner and the meat has less fat content, less marbling, but there is nothing wrong with the meats discounted at the market. They're just not as high quality as other cuts.



Manager Jeremy Seagle says if a customer knows what to ask for, they can have a delicious holiday meal.



"Chuck eye steaks, which is very similar to a rib eye, roast prices are down across the board. Stew prices are down because of the primals are a little bit cheaper. There are other cuts you can use that are not quite expensive. Instead of filet mignon you can do teres major which is a very good cut, very tender and a lot more economical price," Seagle said.



It is not known how long prices will stay down, but you can always buy the meat now, freeze it and cook it later on.