SAN ANTONIO — Finding the right skincare products is always a struggle. One Texas woman has turned her journey with that struggle into a business.

“This is the first time in a long time that I’ve felt like the loose ends are tying,” esthetician Lika Torline said.

Torline thought she would become an interior designer. Instead she was forced to pivot after a back injury in her 20s.

“I turned 30 living with my parents,” Torline said. “Which is not the best look. And my life was kind of in the weeds. I went to school to become an esthetician, mainly to be a makeup artist.”

But everything changed when she created an exfoliant for a class project.

“That product was Dollface,” Torline said. “Dollface is made with organic lemons. So I tell people, life handed me lemons so I made Dollface.”

That was the start of the In the Weeds product line. Lika has sensitive skin so she only uses chemical-free products with essentials oils.

“I need something for me,” Torline said. “That’s basically how this business started. I’m looking for products for myself.”

She’s been testing her newest product, Sparkle Pits, on herself for a while.

“I’ve been having glitter in my armpits for three years, just nobody knew about it,” Torline said.

But like most Hispanic entrepreneurs, the pandemic put a major pause on business.

“I did take a hit with COVID because most of our income was events and we had a big sales team,” Torline said.

Marina Gonzales is the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president.

“Unfortunately our Hispanic-owned businesses were disproportionately affected negatively due to the effects of the pandemic,” Gonzales said.

She says since the dark days of 2020, things are rebounding. New membership has increased by 200%.

“I’m really excited to share our Hispanic businesses are coming back in full swing,” Gonzales said.

Locally, Marina says a lot of entrepreneurs have transitioned from small home operations to retail locations, just like Lika.

“Stumbled a little bit but I’m here,” Torline said.

After almost a decade and 600 farmers markets, Lika found a boutique space. Finally getting out of the weeds.

“I feel really proud of myself,” Torline said. “You can have other people tell you they’re proud of you. But it really doesn’t matter if you aren’t proud of yourself.”