ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The proposals are in for the redevelopment of the Tropicana Field site.
Mayor Ken Welch rebooted the whole process of selecting a developer after he was sworn in as mayor last year.
On Monday, four new proposals were announced from developers Sugar Hill Community Partners, 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays and Restoration Associates.
There were a lot of boxes developers had to check off to meet the requirements to submit a proposal, meeting the needs of housing, retail, baseball and the promises made to those who lived in the former Gas Plant District.
Here are the proposals:
SUGAR HILL COMMUNITY PARTNERS:
5,200 residential units of which 50% will be designated affordable housing
2 boutique hotels
2.7 million sq. ft of office space
174,000 sq. ft. conference center
39,000 sq. ft. performance hall
96,000 sq. ft. museum
“I think we have really analyzed what the site was,” said Sugar Hill representative Sarah-Jane Vatelot, “so that the people who occupied it previous and pulled out that social capital they had in that site and bought it back in our plan.”
3 hotels including conference space
11 acre public park
$600 million for Trop
Conventions Center
52 acre mixed use residential, retail, hotel, offices
5,7000 multi family units
1.4 million sq. ft. office space
300,000 sq. ft. retail space
700 hotel rooms
600 senior living units
2,500 sq. ft.for entertainment
850 affordable housing units.
$3 million baseball stadium
2,800 - 3,800 mixed income units
Option A:
$1.5 billion for new stadium
Option B
$600 million to renovate Tropicana Field
$450 million for convention center
2 hotels