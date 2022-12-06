RALEIGH, N.C. — A new downtown stationery company is ready to serve the community this holiday season.

Decree Company just opened its doors in September. It uses machines from the 1900s to create meaningful cards and invitations.

What You Need To Know A new stationery business opened in downtown Raleigh



According to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, the retail market continues to recover and move in a positive direction



The Downtown Raleigh Alliance said, as of this year, 36 new storefront businesses have opened downtown

“It took us a long time to get here, a long time to figure this out, but we’re proud of the craftsmanship and the things that we’re able to do,” Robert Buhler, co-owner of Decree Company, said. “When people walk into the store we want them to feel magic, we want them to see how much time we’ve spent into every card — the artistry, the craftsmanship, the machines and all the curations of gifts.”

Buhler and his business partner are on a mission to bring back letter pressing and engraving. He said what’s unique about them is that they do everything in house and don’t outsource a thing.

“We just wanted to change the way stationery was created. We wanted to change the way people bought and consumed it, and we wanted to show them the beauty behind these presses; the beauty behind creating an engraved print, a letter press printed, all the work and design and effort that goes into making just one card we think is really special,” Buhler said.

Buhler said in a world filled with digital platforms it can be difficult to express true emotions, but he believes it’s key to remember genuine communication never goes out of style.

“I mean, the most important moments in your life should be celebrated, and I don't think you can accomplish that with an email, Facebook post or a tweet,” Buhler said. “Not that we're anti-technology or anything like that. We just feel that for the most important communication items in your life, you should put the time and effort in to make those things special.”

And while starting up a brick and mortar shop can feel nerve-racking, Buhler said they’re putting their best foot forward.

“We do everything in our power to make a great experience, and at the end of the day you just don’t quit, you just don’t give up, and we found that to be a recipe for success thus far," Buhler said.

Decree Company will be doing a "Letters to Santa" program where kids can write a letter to Santa and eventually receive a handwritten letter back.

Proceeds from the initiative will go to the Marbles Kids Museum.