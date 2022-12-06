Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, announced Tuesday that he is running to become the next Speaker of the House, complicating Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for the speaker's gavel.

Biggs, who mounted an unsuccessful challenge against McCarthy to lead the House GOP last month, said in a Twitter post that he is running to "break the establishment," accusing the California Republican of being "created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment."

"We cannot let this all too rare opportunity to effectuate structural change pass us by because it is uncomfortable to challenge the Republican candidate who is a creature of the establishment status quo, or because the challenge is accompanied by some minimal risk," Biggs wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Caller, a conservative news outlet.

Biggs, who previously chaired the Freedom Caucus, was defeated by McCarthy in last month's challenge by a margin of 188 votes to 31. But to claim the speaker's gavel, a candidate needs to receive 218 votes. If McCarthy or any other candidate cannot claim 218 votes on the first ballot, it will go to additional ballots until someone receives enough votes to become speaker.

The Arizona Republican, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, called it a "tall order" late last month for McCarthy to get the 218 votes he needs to become speaker.

“I know he thinks he’s going to get there,” Biggs said. “I don’t know that he can.”

Biggs has previously told POLITICO that he would vote for himself for speaker. Virginia Rep. Bob Good, another Republican who has said he will not back McCarthy for speaker, told Axios that he would support Biggs for the role. A number of other House Republicans, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., have said they will not vote for McCarthy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.