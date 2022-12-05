LANCASTER, N.Y. — We’re not that far removed from the days when a few big companies dominated the alcohol market. But in the past few decades, that market has exploded, with local and regional options becoming big business.

The latest numbers from Empire State Development show in New Yorks state there are 450 wineries, 462 breweries, 186 distilleries and 72 cideries. These businesses tend to be quite different from traditional bars.

One thing you’ll notice at many breweries and cideries especially is they’re actually geared toward families. The Pheil family loves to visit the tap room at Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster. It’s a place that brews an array of alcoholic ciders while also welcoming families with open arms.

"The games on the menu is awesome," Daniel Pheil, 11, said. "My first favorite is a maze and I’m really good at them."

He’s also pretty good at beating his mom at tic-tac-toe. Daniel feels quite at home at Clarksburg.

"I like to play with the kids,” he said. “They’re nice and there are a lot of games here."

"When the weather is beautiful all the games they have outside it’s amazing,” Deborah Pheil said. “And like my husband said the dogs. Daniel loves to go and greet the dogs. You know ‘can I pet your dog?’”

It’s a far cry from traditional bars and pubs, where bringing the kids in is not exactly encouraged.

"You’re not sitting a child up at a bar,” Scott Pheil said. “You’re going out to a restaurant, you’re dining, and you’re able to enjoy the ciders."

Don’t think it’s not intentional.

"I think it’s kind of just good business in a sense that the wider audience you can capture the better you’re going to do,” Clarksburg owner and CEO Michael Robb said.

When Robb started to plan out the tap room, he considered his own life experiences.

"It is a challenge to get babysitters and have somebody watch your kids so you can go out to eat,” Robb said. “More and more families like my wife and I have taken our daughter everywhere since she was an infant. I think it’s good business. And it’s fun. It’s fun having kids around."

"There’s just no question you see more and more families out and enjoying the cidery,” Scott said.

While businesses like Clarksburg are careful not to serve minors alcohol, there are some non-alcoholic options. Daniel says he enjoys the “kid cocktail blueberry.”

In addition to a nice evening out, Scott and Deborah say this kind of experience is also a valuable part of Daniel’s development.

"We’re kind of unusual here in the states where drinking ages are so later on because of the fear of a beer and a shot kind of only bar,” Scott said. “Where other parts of the world you see children in bar restaurants starting at the age of 13, 14, 15. They’re being acclimated to the alcohol versus the going out to college and pounding them away type thing. So this is better for his future."

University at Buffalo Psychology professor Craig Colder says the important thing isn't so much the setting, but rather the behavior kids are seeing.

"I don't know if the family oriented breweries would be any different than going to a family wedding or a family holiday,” Colder said. “Any kind of context where adults are drinking and kids are involved in that. I think what perhaps is more relevant is the kind of responsible drinking hopefully they're observing responsible drinking, and that would be a positive thing."

Colder points out bars and taverns historically were community gathering places that welcomed families, and only became more adult-oriented in the past century or so.