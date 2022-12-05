FUQUAY VARINA, N.C. — They say one person’s trash is another’s treasure, and that's true for a man who takes the scraps of wood you might throw in a burn pile and turns them into art.

What You Need To Know

Woodburning uses a an extremely hot pen to burn images into a slab of wood

Adirondack Art Company is headed by a teacher turned artist

Since getting back into woodburning five years ago, he’s made 2,000 pieces

Adirondack Art Company may have been inspired by the mountain range in New York, but it’s taken root in North Carolina. Darren Segool never saw his woodburning hobby going anywhere outside of his garage, but once people got a look at his mountain ranges and beach scenes, his work became a local favorite.

“It’s been very humbling to be able to go into someone’s home and my work is hanging above their fireplace,” Segool said. “I take solace in making artwork that’s comfortable. I tell people all the time none of my work is ever going to hang in the Guggenheim. You’re not going to see Mona Lisa and then me — what you are going to see is comfort.”

Segool is a teacher first and an artist second. His ultimate goal would be to have his own studio one day where he can offer woodburning classes and sell his pieces, but that dream is on hold until he retires from teaching in another six years.

“I always thought that I’m gonna teach until the end and that’s the end,” Segool said. “And it’s just the beginning.”

He said one of his favorite parts of creating these pieces is the collaboration with the customer and the opportunity to bring their dreams and vision to life. Segool said seeing their reaction makes the time and effort he puts into each piece completely worth it.

“The first time I started doing this, I had a guy walk in to pick something up, and he was like ‘where’s the machine that does this?’ because there’s things called a glow forge, which can wood burn it for you,” Segool said. “This is one of the machines, right here, it’s just a pen, so I’m the machine, I guess.”

Around the holidays, he creates ornaments of all shapes and sizes, some with a colorful stain, others with a classic forest wood-burn scene — whatever the wood speaks to him.

“There’s a certain peace that making this stuff brings to me that I don’t know if I’ve really found doing anything else,” Segool said. “I needed a passion and this was it.”

He currently sells his custom pieces in three different boutique stores in the Triangle: Rescue Wood Rehab and M&A General Store in Fuquay Varina and Sawdust and Clay Collaborative in Apex. You can also reach out to him directly through his Facebook page.