RALEIGH, N.C. — President Joe Biden signed a deal Friday to stave off a rail strike across the country — but that doesn’t mean rail workers liked it.

Ben Lee, who worked more than 50 years in the rail industry, said the biggest issue — paid sick leave — was not included in the imposed agreement





An OXFAM report lists North Carolina as the worst state in America to work in for protections and policies

One newly retired rail worker said their biggest concern was left out of the forced agreement: paid sick leave. This bill does include wage increases over the next five years for rail workers and provisions for improved working conditions.

However, the deal was criticized by some labor unions, which wanted additional days of paid sick leave.

Ben Lee, a former union officer of 39 years for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, referenced his experience in more than 50 years of railway employment.

“Just because you have paid leave doesn’t mean employers honor it,” Lee said.

In fact, the North Carolina Department of Labor doesn’t require heads of companies to pay an employee for sick time at all. The state law does the opposite.

The nonprofit OXFAM — a 501(c) organization working to reduce global poverty — ranks North Carolina as having the worst worker protections and policies in the country.

Ana Pardo, co-director of the Workers’ Rights Project for the North Carolina Justice Center, said the legislation fails to address the collective health of workers.

“We have had in the past a reputation for being one of the most forward-looking states in the southeastern United States and I think we've lost our place. And I think, you know, it's high time that we took it back. We can absolutely do better by working people in North Carolina,” Pardo said.

North Carolina's labor commissioner, commenting on the OXFAM report in relation to the law averting a rail strike, said the state puts the health and safety of workers first.

“When considering the areas that I’m able to control as labor commissioner, I’m proud of the accomplishments of our state and our department," Commissioner Josh Dobson said. "Increased workplace safety and health – the wellbeing of all North Carolina workers – is my priority.”

Many people who are employed in the rail industry spend vast amounts of time away from their families. Pardo said people will continue going to work sick simply to provide for their family.

“A lot of folks in our state are choosing between health care or staying home to recover from their illness. People (are) choosing between doing those very important and necessary things, and making money they use to pay their bills,” Pardo said.