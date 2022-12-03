RALEIGH, N.C. — Staying on a budget can be challenging during the holidays.

Look at your budget to determine how much you can afford to spend this holiday season





Avoid buying presents that might end up in the back of the closet or in a garage sale

Although it’s the season of giving, record high inflation can make this time of year stressful.

Raleigh financial professional Alex Sutherland offers tips to help you enjoy your holidays without burning a hole in your pocket.

Q: How much money are people planning to spend this holiday season?

Inflation has put a strain on budgets throughout the entire year, which means shoppers need to be budget-conscious as they deal with higher prices.

When taking inflation into consideration, holiday spending is expected to see minor growth compared to previous years, increasing 3% at most.

Nearly 3 in 4 Americans are hoping to spend less than $500 by purchasing fewer gifts than years past and taking advantage of major sales like Free Shipping Day in December.

Q: How can we get into the giving spirit without getting carried away and putting our finances in danger?

Use a spending plan

You don’t have to stop giving gifts, but there are meaningful ways to give and avoid a hefty credit card bill come Jan. 1.

Look at your budget to determine how much you can afford to spend this holiday season.

Then list each person you need to buy gifts for and decide exactly how much you will spend on each person.

Don’t forget to budget for the extras, like wrapping paper and holiday decorations!

If you need help setting a plan, I have a holiday budget worksheet on my website

Find meaningful gifts

Before shopping, think of what people actually want or need. It can be easy to walk into a store blind and buy gifts you think your friends and family might like.

Avoid spending money on tons of presents that might end up in the back of the closet or end up in a garage sale during spring cleaning.

If you’re stuck, try making a list of what you know about that person, like hobbies, inside jokes and personal goals.

People tend to talk about things they want more than you’d think. Try keeping a list on your phone. When the time comes to buy a present, you already have an idea of what to buy.

Consider alternative gifts

Instead of the usual holiday gifts, give a gift that lasts. One idea is to contribute to your child’s or grandchild’s future education through a 529 plan. The money you save in a 529 plan won’t be taxed as long as it’s used to pay for approved educational expenses, like tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board.

You might also consider setting up a checking or savings account to teach your child the basics of saving and budgeting.

Q: What should we do if we get carried away with our spending?

Stay debt-free

Debt is one of the biggest things holding us back from financial freedom. It can put a damper on your retirement plan if you don’t tackle it sooner than later.

There are two general trains of thought when considering how to pay off debt:

Snowball - The first is the snowball method. Organize your debt by the amount you owe and tackle your smallest balance first. Then tackle your next smallest balance. Like a snowball rolling down a hill, this method helps you build momentum until all debts are paid.

Avalanche - Then there’s the debt avalanche. This method prioritizes paying off high-interest debt first.

With either method, concentrate on paying off one debt at a time while still making minimum payments on your other debts.

Remember that holiday spending is just one part of your overall financial plan.