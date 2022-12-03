WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund.

Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating.

The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund.

“We have lived here for 25 years now and Pat’s Rib Place,” she said. “We’ve been here going on 14 and it’s only the right thing to do,” said Hayes.

It was also a simple decision for Hayes to make. She wanted to give back to the community she calls home.

“We definitely would not have been able to be here for 14 years without everyone coming together,” Hayes said. “I mean, the fact that we are still here, even after a pandemic, shows a great deal as well, and this wouldn’t have been able to happen if it wasn’t for the people of Waukesha.”

The memorial fund will help install permanent memorials to honor the victims of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade.

Melissa Baxter of the Waukesha County Community Foundation believes the Dine Out Weekend will make a big impact toward raising money for the fund.

“It’s so important to support local restaurants all the time, of course, but also during this time to be able to support the memorial and provide a place for healing and contemplation and remembering,” said Baxter.

As Hayes looks back at the 2021 parade tragedy, she said she will never forget how Waukesha responded.

“Lots of blue lights are on at night and it’s just to see such a great amount of solidarity amongst the community,” she said.