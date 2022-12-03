CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All eyes on are Charlotte as Clemson faces North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

What You Need To Know The ACC championship game is Saturday night at the Bank of America Stadium





The matchup is expected to draw lots of new faces to the Queen City





A restaurant manager says the championship game is good for businesses

The matchup kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Bank of America Stadium.

The ACC championship game is expected to draw fans from all over the Carolinas to the Queen City, which has some businesses preparing for a possible influx of customers.

Taylor Doyle is the assistant general manager for Ruby Sunshine, in South End near the Bank of America Stadium.

Doyle says business at Ruby Sunshine has been good and he's expecting to welcome even more customers celebrating the ACC championship game.

"We're really excited about it," Doyle said.

Doyle says because Ruby Sunshine is close to all the major sporting events, they're accustomed to seeing lots of tailgaters.

"They tend to get up pretty early," Doyle said. "We'll be [ready making] mimosas."

Doyle says for the past week, the business has been preparing for the football crowds.

There are about 40 employees working at the restaurant. Doyle says he's adjusted shifts to ensure they're fully staffed for the tailgaters and diners.

"We've added some people to the floor and to the kitchen and some support staff. We're ready," he said.

Doyle says the employees will also wear jerseys to support the ACC game.

With so many businesses continuing to bounce back from the pandemic, Doyle says the big sporting events will bring even more folks to their stores.

"I think it's great for businesses," Doyle said. "We get to all have a busy day."