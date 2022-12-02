WORCESTER, Mass. - Popular Worcester food truck Ziggy Bombs opened its first storefront Friday with a ribbon cutting at their new location on Franklin Street.
The food truck is known for its specialty steak and cheese sandwiches. Ziggy Bombs got its start as a pop-up shop before opening as a food truck earlier this year.
"I will be running the truck and the restaurant at the same time," said owner Mike Devish. "And obviously we've got a great group of guys. Absolutely a great feeling just to know we have so many people supporting us and everything right now."
The restaurant will serve the food truck's full menu as well as build-your-own sandwiches, merchandise and their soda line, Ziggy Pop.