Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hosted the latest in a series of town halls focused on the Micron project Thursday night at North Syracuse Junior High School.

Representatives from the company also attended the meeting.

The idea was to host the events in various locations around the area to familiarize people with the project, which is expected to be the largest semiconductor plant in the nation, and answer questions from the public.

The meeting included the usual questions about traffic, including whether additional exits will be added to Route 81 or Route 481. The answer is it’s being looked into for the later phases of the job.

There was also some skepticism about the long-term security of the project, but the overarching theme of the evening was education and how the project can benefit young people in the area.

Amy Crowley runs the CanTeen, a teen center in Cicero. She spoke about the optimism she feels about the prospect for better education and better jobs for youth who use the center. She ultimately was invited by Micron executives to have a conversation about partnering with the center to better assist youth in the area.

“We can attract more teens if Micron is involved, and I think we can be able to meet them where they’re at and give them more support that they need, so that they have a future ahead of them,” Crowley said.

McMahon plans to continue holding the town halls at locations around the county over the coming months.