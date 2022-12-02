ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Squeeze Juice Works is located along the SunRunner bus route in St. Petersburg and the business hopes to turn riders into new customers, according to General Manager Raquel Rubin.

"Several people have mentioned that's how they've gotten here, which is really cool," said Rubin, 30. "Our hope is that it's going to bring way more people to this area."

Squeeze Juice Works is one of more than 30 participating businesses in the SunRunner gold card program.

"It offers 10 percent off at our business and at various businesses," said Kelly Lessem, owner of Squeeze Juice Works. "They all have different discounts."

The SunRunner began transporting riders along a 10 mile route with 30 stops from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach on Oct. 21. During its first month in operation, the SunRunner had 63,000 people ride the bus, according to PSTA.

“To see how well the SunRunner has been received in our community after one month of service is truly incredible,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “So many people are choosing the SunRunner to get to their destinations because it is fast, easy and convenient.”​

Lessem said she's excited about the region’s first-of-its-kind bus rapid transit system.

"We've got a lot of New Yorkers that come here and they depend on rapid transit," she said. "I feel like a lot of people are just finding out about it. I think over the years, it's going to be as if we are a larger sized city."

Squeeze Juice Works is located at 18 22nd St. S. The business sells juices, coffees, cleanses and meals.

"We create a really special product that you can't really find anywhere else," said Rubin. "Everything is complex and made with a lot of love. Things to really cater to health and wellness. Which is a big part of what we do."

​​The SunRunner is offering free rides during its first 6 months in operation, which ends in April.