After a crazy couple of years, the real estate market is starting to level off, but there are some items people looking for a new home should be aware of.

After about six months of searching for the perfect home, Corey Flatt and Cory Thompson found just that in Cornwall.

“We knew that it was competitive, especially in the Hudson Valley area, so we were a little worried,” Flatt said.

Flatt and Thompson sold their home in Alaska a couple years ago to work at West Point. They previously lived on post, but since they’re permanently stationed there now, they wanted to settle down into their own home with their dog, Artie. Having made five offers prior to the one they closed on in July, they were on the hunt for an older home close to the military base.

“You might get a few failed offers, but it’ll work out,” Flatt said.

They said having a real estate agent helping along the way allowed them to find a home.

Jade Oliverio, a real estate agent with Howard Hanna Rand Realty, saw major increases in prices and multiple offers on just about every house during the pandemic, but that’s beginning to slow down.

“A property that six months to a year ago would have received maybe 20 offers and gone $50,000 over list price, now we’re getting more like four or five offers and maybe getting offered list price instead of drastically over,” Oliverio said.

Despite the changing market, Oliverio said it remains competitive. That’s because there are not enough homes for sale to meet the demand, making it a seller’s market.

“If they bought their home before 2020, their homes are worth far more than I think most people even realize,” Oliverio said.

When it comes to buying a home, Oliverio said it’s important to ensure all your finances are in order, so you can act quickly before the house is gone.

“We knew going into this that we would have to offer more than what the list price was, and we did a lot,” Thompson said. “We were a little discouraged toward the end because we kept falling through, well kept falling short on our offers, but luckily this one worked out. “

Going into 2023, Oliverio said she believes home prices will remain steady and the competition will level off as it has now.

“If homes are priced appropriately, I think they’ll still sell quickly and get offers right away. If they’re priced too high, they’re gonna sit,” she said.