SAN ANTONIO — Golden Star Cafe on San Antonio’s West Side has been a go-to spot for Conrad Flores for nearly 40 years.

“I come for the fish and gravy and honestly that’s all I’ve ever gotten. I never try their Mexican food, I never try anything else but fish and gravy,” Flores said.

Fish and gravy is a staple in this barrio that is over 95% Mexican American.

“They are family. I’ve been coming here for years. Like I said, same faces, same waitresses, same food,” Flores said

Bo Jean Lim is one of those familiar faces. Her grandfather, “Papa” Lim, immigrated to the U.S. from China when he was only 13 years old. He eventually landed in San Antonio and opened up Golden Star in 1932.

“We can all experience a good meal together and that can bring down a lot of barriers whether you know how to speak to each other in English or Spanish,” Lim said. “Everybody enjoys a good plate.”

It’s a spot where familias come to celebrate graduations, communions and birthdays. The gem has been around since before public housing was a thing and before World War ll.

Despite celebrating 90 years, Lim said that Golden Star is facing major obstacles — one of which is the construction that shut down one of their main entrances. That hindered their clientele.

“We’ve [lost] at least 30%, I feel, at least a third or more just from this construction,” Lim said.

A question the restaurant is often asked is if they are still open, which concerns Lim since this construction project won’t be complete until 2024.

“We believe in the West Side and we’ve stayed in the West Side and we provided jobs and many different things to stay in here, but sometimes we need a break from the city to help us on that,” Lim said.

A public works spokesperson from the city told Spectrum News 1 that they’ve been meeting with Lim constantly, but Lim says that’s not enough. She pointed out that Golden Star is still reeling from a pandemic and dealing with a lawsuit with the City of San Antonio.

“Progress has to happen and it has to be efficiently and effectively,” she said.

In the meantime, loyal customers like Flores are going to find a way to show up and support.

“Yeah, the construction is on this road right here, but we go around the corner and pull in real quick, there’s plenty of parking here,” Lim said.

Maybe it’s the fish and gravy or maybe it’s the fact this restaurant plays Tejano music that keeps these customers coming back.

“They still find their way here and that’s the one thing I guess is the Golden Star spirit is to keep going,” Lim said.