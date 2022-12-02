FITCHBURG, Mass. - The North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce and the UMass Donahue Institute released a study looking at hiring and economic issues in the region.

Chamber president and CEO Roy Nascimento said the issue of a lack of workers is likely to get worse, however there are avenues for brining more qualified, skilled worked into the state. The study found eliminating barriers for groups of potential employees could bring them back in the workforce.

"We are thinking of people coming out of the prison, Latinos and other minorities," Nascimento said. "We are thinking of people with developmental disabilities and physically disabilities, that's a great workforce. How do we tap into that? Veterans, there is a very high unemployment rate of veterans, so thats a great workforce."

Nascimento said they're also looking at the school system and creating pipelines for students to further their education or start a career after graduation.