AUSTIN, Texas — What better way to spend this holiday season than being cuddled up with a furry friend? Two Austin animal shelters are running a deal that pet lovers just can’t ignore.

Throughout all of December, Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) and Austin Animal Center (AAC) are hosting a “Home for the Holidays” promotion. They have lowered their pet adoption fees to $31. According to the City of Austin, surgery deposits will still apply.

APA!’s Director of Lifesaving Operations, Stephanie Bilbro, said, “The holidays are a great time for the Austin community to come together and add to their families. We have so many precious kittens, puppies, cats and dogs just waiting for their turn to find a family,” said Bilbro. “We hope this adoption special sets us and AAC up for a successful end to 2022 and a fast start going into 2023.”

This could be life-changing for many vulnerable animals in need of a home. The promotion is an opportunity for animals to leave these shelters behind, and cozy up to a new family.

“Our shelters are packed with animals who just want to find a home for the holidays, whether it’s an adoptive or foster home,” said AAC adoption supervisor Mary Brown.

Austin Animal Center at 7201 Levander Loop is open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for adoptions. Holiday hours, AAC will be closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23. The shelter will not be open for business on Dec. 24-26.

APA!’s main location (1156 W Cesar Chavez St.) and Tarrytown location (3118 Windsor Rd.) will be closed on Christmas. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. All other days, APA! will be open for normal operating hours, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PetCo on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 is charging no adoption fees.