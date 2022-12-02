BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long-vacant area of Buffalo's waterfront is up for a makeover.

Governor Kathy Hochul has put out a request for proposals to redevelop the Fuhrmann Boulevard building, known as Terminal A, on the Outer Harbor.

The buildings on the property have been vacant for years and the plot includes several acres of lakefront access and deep water slips. The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation says the project could potentially include residential, restaurants, office space, cultural attractions and parking.

"Terminal A is a massive vacant structure that has tremendous potential to become a destination that builds on the success of other Outer Harbor improvements," Governor Hochul said. "Now is the time for Buffalo to take advantage of this unique and historic architectural asset, much like what has occurred with large terminals in other waterfront cities. We look forward to seeing the creative proposals submitted for transforming the property into a destination that will attract visitors to the water's edge while also providing a unique place to live and thrive."

"The transformation of Terminal A will add to the progress we've made over the years developing the Outer Harbor and the Canalside areas," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "The Outer Harbor has become a destination, not just for area residents, but for those who visit our wonderful city."

The opportunity gives developers a chance to purchase and transform the main terminal, and three adjacent buildings, into a waterfront destination.

Proposals are due by 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.