One day after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill to impose a labor agreement to avert a nationwide railroad strike which could devastate the economy, lawmakers in the Senate said that they are working tirelessly to do the same.

What You Need To Know Senate lawmakers are working on passing a bill to avert a nationwide rail strike by imposing a labor agreement brokered by the Biden administration that was favored by the railroads and a majority of the unions



The House overwhelmingly passed the bill on Wednesday; the lower chamber also passed, by a much smaller margin, a separate bill that would add seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers under the agreement



Senate Republicans appear poised to join Democrats in passing the measure to avert the strike, but expressed skepticism about the measure adding paid sick leave, with some saying it would be a "bad precedent" to modify the agreement



White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden wants a bill on his desk by Saturday, well ahead of the Dec. 9 strike deadline





As the Biden administration pushes for a speedy resolution, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were dispatched to Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with Democratic senators to discuss the situation

"Senators are working morning, noon and night to reach an agreement for us to act on this measure ASAP,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a floor speech on Thursday. “The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done.”

“One thing is certain, time is of the essence,” Schumer added, emphasizing the importance of passing the bill well ahead of the Dec. 9 strike deadline.

The House on Wednesday voted 290-137 to pass a bill that would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by the Biden administration that was favored by the railroads and a majority of the unions — but was opposed by four of the 12 unions, which represent roughly 115,000 employees at large freight railroads.

The agreement provides for 24% raises — the biggest rail workers have seen in more than four decades — and $5,000 in bonuses retroactive to 2020, as well as one additional paid leave day.

Workers would have to pay a larger share of their health insurance costs, but their premiums would be capped at 15% of the total cost of the insurance plan. The agreement did not resolve workers’ concerns about schedules that make it hard to take a day off and the lack of more paid sick time.

President Joe Biden said he was “grateful” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the House Democrats and Republicans who backed the bill, and called on the Senate to “act urgently” to pass the measure.

“Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as this weekend,” Biden said Wednesday. “Let me say that again: without action this week, disruptions to our auto supply chains, our ability to move food to tables, and our ability to remove hazardous waste from gasoline refineries will begin.”

The House also passed a bill that would add seven days of paid sick leave for rail workers under the agreement, which would only take effect if the Senate passed it as well. Republicans overwhelmingly rejected the bill, with just three members of the House GOP joining Democrats to pass the bill by a much narrower 221-207 margin.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also underscored the urgency by which the executive branch wants the upper chamber to take action, saying he wants a bill on his desk by Saturday, well ahead of the strike deadline.

“He is very clear about that, because we need to protect the American families from potential devastating effects of a real shutdown,” Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday, before addressing the separate measure adding paid leave to the agreement. “The President, of course … supports paid sick leave for all Americans, including rail workers. But he does not support any bill or amendment that will delay getting this bill to his desk by this Saturday.”

Senate Republicans appear skeptical about the paid leave measure, despite some progressive Democrats pushing for a vote on it.

Two Republican lawmakers — Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., sent a letter to their colleagues to pass the bill averting the strike, but avoid taking action on paid leave: “While this position is undesirable, Congress must act.”

“It is our strong belief that Congress must act to avert this rail strike,” they wrote. “However, we cannot support an agreement that goes beyond what was negotiated by all parties and what was agreed to by union leadership.

“In addition to the difficult precedent that voting for measures beyond the Tentative Agreements would set, it would also impose a significant new mandate on the railroads. Additional sick days would result in millions of dollars in expenditures for these companies,” the GOP lawmakers added. “We do not believe it is appropriate for Congress to add millions of dollars in benefits to this deal without a comprehensive understanding of the financial ramifications that would cause.”

“Implementing an agreement that roughly half of the unionized workers support, along with all their leadership, is the most responsible path forward,” they concluded. “Inserting ourselves further into a labor dispute will only cripple future labor negotiations for the railroads and other similar industries.”

Another key member of the Senate GOP leadership group — Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., echoed similar concerns about lawmakers setting a precedent by going beyond the labor agreement.

“I think it’s a bad precedent for us to get into the nuances and details of things like this that have been negotiated for three years,” Thune told reporters.

But some Democrats expressed outrage at the lack of paid sick leave in the agreement, including progressive leader Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who said on Tuesday he would “block consideration of the rail legislation until a roll call vote occurs on guaranteeing 7 paid sick days to rail workers in America.”

“A multibillion-dollar industry that is engaged in buybacks, that has doubled its profit margins during the pandemic should not be able to force its workers to come in when they are sick and injured," said fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

“Quite frankly, the fact that paid leave is not part of the final agreement between railroads and labor is, in my opinion, obscene," said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who backed both bills on Wednesday.

As the Biden administration pushes for a speedy resolution, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were dispatched to Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with Democratic senators to discuss the situation.

Buttigieg said in an interview Thursday morning that his goal was mainly “to make sure they understand the implications of inaction for our transportation system.”

“There is no substitute in the U.S. for functioning freight rail,” Buttigieg said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday. “If a shutdown were to occur, that's not just shutting down our trains, it's really shutting down our economy.”

Buttigieg said that Americans would start seeing the impacts of the strike “immediately,” particularly when it comes to inflation and price increases.

“You would see water treatment plants — in some cases, fairly quickly, — running out of the supplies that they need, and you could have American citizens in cities around the U.S. being told they need to boil their water or resort to bottled water,” he said, painting a dire picture.

“Within a few days, you would start to see our ports unable to operate because they couldn't ship the goods out of the ports,” Buttigieg added. “They would eventually get so congested, they would have to turn ships away. You would see our auto industry very quickly grinding to a halt, because many facilities only have a couple of days of parts on hand.”

“We estimate 765,000 layoffs in the first two weeks of a shutdown, with more to come after that, and there’s no guarantee that those laid-off workers would get their jobs back when the disruption ended,” he continued.

Buttigieg did praise how quickly lawmakers in the House responded to President Biden’s call to action earlier this week, saying Washington “is not known for working quickly,” and urged the Senate would do the same.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.