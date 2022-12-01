PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — From cosmetic wipes to dryer sheets, if it’s on the shelves of your local grocery or big box store, there is a good chance it was made right here in Wisconsin.

While the Kleen Test Product’s name may not be familiar, there is a good chance you have products they manufactured for other brand names in your home right now. As demand for their products grows, they are looking to hire.

Currently, the company is making a big hiring push. Greg Ehrlich is Kleen Test Products’ production manager. He said they need staff with all experience and skill levels.

“Some of the major areas are machine operations, quality techs, maintenance techs and some general labor positions if they don’t have experience operating quality or maintenance,” said Ehrlich.

Many employees have worked at Kleen Test Products for a long time.

Jimmie Hern is a compounding supervisor who joined the company in 2008. Since then, Hern has worked his way up to a supervisory role.

Hern said it means a lot to know that the products he helps produce end up making a difference to the public.

“It is interesting to see the products we make here that end up on the shelves in the stores. We take great pride in what we do around here,” said Hern.

To learn more about the types of jobs Kleen Test Products has available, you can visit their hiring website.

Kleen Test Products will also host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their facility, which is located at 1611 Sunset Road in Port Washington. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register on Kleen Test’s hiring website. ​