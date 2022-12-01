MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works is warning residents to expect delays in snow removal, garbage pickup and other services this winter.

DPW spokesperson Brian DeNeve said they are dealing with serious staffing shortages. This issue has caused their seasonal cleanup, like leaf cleanup, to be delayed already this year.

He said says the problem is mainly with the lack of workers that have commercial driver’s licenses and can operate snow plows and other equipment used for leaf cleanup.

These shortages likely mean more delays when we have snowfall. DeNeve said when it comes to snow and ice removal, people from other departments have stepped up to help. That can lead to delays in their departments, whether it’s picking up garbage or filling pot holes.

“Our number one priority will be to clear the streets for safe movement throughout the city of Milwaukee,” DeNeve said. “In doing so, we may have to see some program delays as we’re re deploying from those other program areas.”

He said the current staffing shortage is at about 24%.

Alderman Robert Bauman of Milwaukee’s 4th district said the real concern for his constituents lies when there’s major snowfall.

“It’s not the worst thing in the world to have a collection lag,” said Bauman. “What’s concerning is those are the same people that handle snow removal and snow removal can be a problem.”

DeNeve said DPW is changing its snow and ice strategy this winter as it tries to reach residential streets in a more timely manner.

As far as what you can do to prepare, DeNeve said to follow winter parking rules and to be patient with the dedicated workers who are available.

“We will do the best we can with the recourses we have,” he said. “Snow and ice control is a priority for the city and we will be taking care of that first.”

The city is working to address the staffing issue, but it’s all hands on deck as Wisconsinites await the full force of winter weather.