MEQUON, Wis. — Christmas is Sam O’Malley’s favorite time of year.

“This is our fun, fast, and furious five weeks or so,” O’Malley said.

He’s the owner of Trees for Less Nursery. It’s a Christmas tree farm in November and December, but outside of the holidays, it’s a landscaping company the family has operated in Mequon for decades.

“My great grandfather started growing trees out here more as a hobby about 50 plus years ago, but the business aspect started with my dad about 35 years ago with the landscape type trees,” O’Malley said.

He said while Christmas trees have always been a hot ticket item — they’ve been even more so the last few years.

“Especially the times we are living between COVID, a lot of people wanted to get out a couple years ago and found this experience again and found how fun it was for their families, and it’s really been a booming time for Christmas trees,” O’Malley said.

Business has been booming, but the stock hasn’t always been there. That’s a problem not unique to O’Malley and Trees for Less Nursery, but for Christmas tree farms all across the country.

“We hear all kinds of reasoning between you know your ‘ma’ and pa’ wholesalers shutting down, between the wildfires out west, drought conditions out west, all kinds of things,” O’Malley said. “It has been a battle.”

O’Malley gets most of his trees from a supplier in Wild Rose, Wis. This year, he got extra from North Carolina.

That has helped him this year — as he only has about 400 trees left heading into the weekend.

“We should be sold out of trees after the end of this next weekend,” he noted.

Despite the struggles, O’Malley said it’s always fun to be able to provide a tree to a family ready to celebrate the season.