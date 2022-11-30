Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million project benefitting Tupper Lake on Wednesday.
The village will have new waterfront trails, expanded housing options and a new brewery.
The largest investment is a $2.5 million rehabilitation of the Fletcher & Sons company building into 70 apartments with amenities.
The apartment building will also include commerical and retail space.
There will also be a new mini-golf course with ice cream for the summer months.
This grant is part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative that has already benefitted Oneonta, Oswego, Watertown and more towns across the state.