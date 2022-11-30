APPLETON, Wis. — Making sure stock is out and ready for customers is part of Lisa Gavronski's routine at Cedar Harbor.

She’s the co-owner of the gift store in a largely residential area in Appleton’s downtown.

“These are the times when I really have to fill the store and make sure I’m full of inventory because people are in the mood to shop,” she said just after putting a box of candles on shelves.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday kicked off the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

Cedar Harbor was full of customers Saturday, Gavronski said.

“There was a lot of loyalty I could see throughout the community and people who wanted to get out and support the little guys,” she said. “Being part of keeping us here.”

The National Retail Federation reported Tuesday more than 122 million people physically shopped in stores over the long weekend. That’s up about 17% from last year.

According to the NRF, 77% of surveyed shoppers said they specifically went out for Small Business on Saturday.

At The Book Store in downtown Appleton, owner Kalan Bavinck sees more consumers changing where they shop.

“We have many customers who will say, ‘I saw this on Amazon, can you order it for me?’” she said. “We do have a good degree of customers […] that they really feel it’s important to support small business.”

The Book Store recently moved to a new, larger, location. It saw a surge of customers Saturday.

“At our old location, people would have been shoulder to shoulder. It was […] I don’t even know how to describe it,” Bavinck said.

Both businesses are looking ahead at what the holiday shopping season may bring.

“I like to keep the store fresh, clean and move things around because people like to come back one, two or three times,” Gavronski said.