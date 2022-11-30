BUFFALO, N.Y. — Renovations to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center's façade are nearly complete. The improvements are something some leaders have said are much-needed.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the outside will have a "brighter and more welcoming" modern look to it.
The convention center, located on Franklin Street, was built in the 1970s and last saw a major renovation in 2010.
The county has discussed potentially replacing the building as critics call it outdated and impractical when compared to similar facilities in other cities.
The latest renovations began in February and are expected to wrap up next month.