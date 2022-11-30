TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Regional Transit’s Board has approved an independent investigation into HART CEO Adelee La Grand for what employees call a hostile and work environment.

La Grand was hired as HART’s CEO in early 2021, but it was discovered earlier this year, the 4th highest paid staffer working under La Grande, Teri Wright, was also employed by the transit service in New Orleans, a clear violation of her employment agreements in both cities.

Wright’s last day at HART was November 7, and she remains on leave in New Orleans as that investigation continues.

Wright reportedly made $350,000 by "double-dipping."

At HART’s board meeting yesterday, members of ATU Local 1539, the union representing HART employees, union members and the public spoke out about the ongoing problems in the workplace.

“The workers of hart deserve better. and they deserve to be treated right,” said Brenda Moore, Co-Trustee for ATU Local 1539. “They deserve to be able to come to work and feel that it is not going to be a hostile work environment, and that is what has happened."

Since Wright’s departure from HART, workers describe a chaotic working environment with no direction from direct supervisors or managers.

HART has seen more than a half-dozen CEO’s since 2018, and the revolving door, according to CEO La Grand has led to management and employee issues.

La Grand told HART Board Members she welcomes the investigation.

HART’s General Counsel, David Schmidt, told the board the independent investigation will be fair and impartial.

“We are going to have David Adams will report directly to the general counsel in order tor report directly to the board. There will be no one who is hired and fired or controlled by the CEO that is involved in that process. So this will be an independent and fair investigation and you can be confident that will be the case,” Schmidt said.

David Adams will lead the investigation with the Tampa law firm Bennet, Jacobs and Adams.

The next board meeting is set for December 5th.