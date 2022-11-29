FLORIDA — The holiday season is a popular time to donate to charitable causes and millions are expected to make contributions for Giving Tuesday. Although the day is used for promoting generosity, it is also a time where charity scams are prevalent.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging residents to research before they donate to avoid falling prey to scammers.

What You Need To Know Giving Tuesday is a day in which many people donate to charitable causes and show generosity to communities



Charity scams are notorious for happening on Giving Tuesday



RELATED: Giving Tuesday: No-cost ways to give

“This Giving Tuesday, generous Floridians will be making donations and giving to causes close to their hearts. Sadly, scammers may try to take advantage of their generosity. If you plan to give today or any time this holiday season, please take steps to avoid charity scams," she said in a statement.

Here are some tips for donors to use before giving to a charitable organization:



Do not provide banking information to someone who calls or emails unsolicited on behalf of a charity. If interested in donating, ask that the charity send information and a pledge form by mail.

Before donating, ensure that the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the Wise Giving Alliance website.

Search the organization's name at CharityNavigator.org for further vetting.

Verify a charity’s name, logo and email address before donating. Scammers can create sham charities that mimic legitimate ones.

Today is #GivingTuesday! Check out our wise-giving tips to avoid charity scams today and throughout the holiday season.https://t.co/Rlel89tHzY pic.twitter.com/tq1dEaGWPh — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) November 29, 2022



A Holiday Consumer Protection Guide is also available and provides tips on holiday giving, as well as safe shopping tips and a list of recalled items.



To access the guide, click here.