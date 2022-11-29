CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year.

"I thought I was down and out last time," said Chef Mike Martorelli. "Got picked back up."

A few months ago, Martorelli opened Slamwich in a plaza located at 3700 Ulmerton Road in Clearwater. The chef had closed a restaurant by the same name in a Largo bar this past March due to a lack of business.

Mortarelli said he had put his life savings into the Largo restaurant and was about to leave Florida when he landed the film catering job. ​

"The movies saved my business," he said. "That was part one."

The chef said he catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened Slamwich in Clearwater for lunch. Mortarelli describes his food as simple over sized sandwiches packed with flavor.

"They're on the larger side. They're sloppy, lick your elbows," he said. "That's why I have paper towels on the tables."

After two months, Mortarelli got rid of most of his cold menu because he said the items weren't selling and removed some popular dishes due to inflation.

"I would have to cost them out of it and that's not fair. That's not fair to my customers," he said. "They come here because they get fed well and they get fed at a reasonable price for what they're getting."

In the past five weeks, Morterilli said butter has gone up by $1.40 and he's paying 20-cents more per egg than a year ago.

"Even tofu has gone up," he said. "Every single item in here has gone up a good 30 percent."

Morterilli said it's a tough time to start a business. After being open for a couple of months, the chef was worried he might have to shut down again, when the production crews came back to make more movies and hired him as their caterer.

"I was on the verge after two-and-a-half months of saying 'is this worth it again?'" he said. "And yet again, Hollywood comes in to save the day."​

Morterilli said he just wrapped up catering for Bad Tenant and Uncivil War, America Divided. The next movie he's going to cater is She Wants My Baby and he's going two more scheduled for January.

The movie chef recently began offering breakfast at Slamwich that's open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

"Word of mouth is spreading. We have great reviews," he said. "Tough times don't last. Tough people do."​