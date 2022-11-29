RALEIGH, N.C. — A potential railroad strike has rippling effects across on many American goods.

Car products made from raw materials like steel, aluminum and other earth-based minerals have been harder to come by at times during this pandemic.

The Anderson Economic Group estimated a nationwide railroad strike could cost the American economy a billion dollars in losses.

Lloyd Price owns Raleigh Auto Inc. and said inventory is not the issue. Price said a lack of products for the cars he does own is the problem.

"We can get the part, but every time you have a part put on a car it puts you back several days from getting the car ready to sell,” Price said.

Price estimated 40% of the cars at his dealership do not have the parts needed to sell.

"You just can’t snap your fingers and get that supply that you need right here in town,” he said.

Price has sold cars for nearly 30 years. He said the cost of batteries and name-brand tires like Firestone has doubled. The 78-year old said kinks in supply chains forced him to find new distributors and suppliers.

Price said it's become commonplace to wait for what you need. If a rail strike comes to fruition, he believes it might only make the situation worse.

“I think you would see the supply chain slow down even more. A lot of containers would probably not be able to be moved. It would definitely slow it down, and we don’t need that right now,” he said.

Cosmetic parts like car signs are an issue for him as well. He said the insignia on a BMW costs close to $50. The owner said while the price for that product isn’t back-breaking it can be an inconvenience the seller would like to avoid.

“The cars that are coming in do require maintenance and upgrading. We try to put a car out that is ready to sell,” he said.

The state requires the vehicle to meet a certain standard for emissions too. Oftentimes, it comes down to selling the cars he already has versus bringing new sets of wheels onto his lot.