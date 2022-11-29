RALEIGH, N.C. — A survey of consumers by Statista, a market and consumer data company, revealed more than 50% of Americans are ready to shop online this holiday season.

What You Need To Know

More than 50% of Americans will buy a holiday gift online.

The Raleigh Wine Shop launched its online retail website earlier this year.

Seth Hoffman is the founder of the wine shop

Convenience is a major reason.

The Raleigh Wine Shop expanded its retail options to the internet earlier this year long before Cyber Monday.

“We like to get the right wine to the right person,” Seth Hoffman said.

Hoffman knows good wine. As the founder of the Raleigh Wine Shop, he tests almost every wine on his store shelves.

“If you don’t have a lot of money to spend. We have stuff from around $10. This is delicious Prosecco at $13,” Hoffman said as he pulled a bottle off the rack.

He wants wine buying to be an experience. The wine connoisseur didn’t enter the corporate world after graduating from college. After years of working in restaurants and making wine selections for menus, he said he chose to open this business in 2011.

“What we want to do around here is try to meet the customers where they are. If they want to shop online, more and more people are doing that,” he said.

He also understands that simply selling what comes out of the vineyards in store isn’t enough for modern customers.

“We want to make sure they know they can still shop locally,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman launched the full online inventory at the beginning of 2022.

“When we get the right bottle of wine in a customer’s hands, and it makes their night a little bit nicer, make their meal a little bit tastier and they come back and tell us how much they love that bottle of wine. Whether it’s a special occasion or a Tuesday night pizza, it makes us happy we just made their day a little bit brighter,” Hoffman said.

Liz Porcelli has worked for Hoffman for nearly 10 years. As Porcelli bagged some wine, she said she's seeing online purchases go up.

“We probably get anywhere from six to 12 (orders) a day depending on the day of the week,” Porcelli said.

The crew said more money flows in on weekends for deliveries.

While grape lovers will always love tasting the product in-person, Hoffman believed purchasing wine at the click of a button is a tasty thought too.

“It’s going to keep us diversified for however people want to continue to engage with us as a shop,” Hoffman said.

Which keeps those dollars in the local economy. He said 90% of his business still comes from traditional sales.