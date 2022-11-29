CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In-store shopping took the lead over online shopping for the first time in two years, according to a survey by global real estate company JLL.

Local shops like CLT Find are hoping that is the case. Co-owner Christy Pope says they have been encouraging customers since the summer to come shop in store versus online.

"We loved being able to help our guests online when it was safer to do that, but now we've shifted our focus a lot more to inviting people into our shop," said Pope. "We really want you, if you can, to come in and see the items and touch them, feel them, ask questions, we want to get to know you."

CLT Find features the artwork and products of over 90 local vendors. Pope says the business opened a new shop in Dilworth, hoping to get more foot traffic. CLT Find has been around for seven years, and only started their online store in 2020.

"We got a lot of support from the community online, especially during 2020 and 2021," said Pope. "Keeping a website up to date is really a difficult task because we get inventory daily, so taking the time to photograph that, describe it, add it to the website - it's very cumbersome."

Pope says they have noticed a 25% decrease in their online sales this year, but not in sales overall. She says that is a promising sign that customers are coming back in person.