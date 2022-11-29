Consumers should expect to pay more while shopping for a Christmas tree this season. Inflation has hit everything from growing the trees to transporting the trees across the country.

If there is anyone that knows about Christmas trees, it’s Jose Rivas. An attorney who leaves the law books behind each year for green holiday trees.

“We have been doing it for twenty-eight years. Since 1996,” he said.

What Rivas has been doing is setting up tree lots and selling thousands of Christmas trees to customers each holiday season. He knows this year is a little different.

“Like everything else, expect to pay about 25% increase for the cost of the trees. And that’s due to the variable cost such as transportation, fuel, and labor,” he continued.

Those price hikes mean business owners like Rivas have to charge consumers a bit more this year.

“So, this is a Fraser Fur. It about 9 feet. Last year, this tree would have gone for about two hundred dollars. This year for about two hundred and twenty-five dollars. So, a twenty-five dollar difference. And that’s due to all the rising costs we have in the economy,” he told Spectrum News.

Customers don’t seem shocked about the Christmas tree inflation. Most expected to see the price hike.

“They are in better shape. We were at Lowes yesterday and they were a little dry and not as full. These are lovely and it’s in great shape. They are pricey, but maybe we just won’t get a big tree. We will just get a little tree. It’s still Christmas,” a customer said.

Despite what other industries have faced, Rivas says his tree inventory has not been a problem this holiday season. In fact, he has more trees arriving in the next few weeks. Jose is also a big fan of natural trees.

“When you buy a real Christmas tree, you’re supporting the American Farmer. And more importantly, it’s great for the environment because they are recyclable,” Rivas said.

He expects this to be an exceptional year for Christmas tree sales.

Rivas says consumers shouldn’t be afraid when they shop for a Christmas tree this year. They also need to have a vehicle that can transport the tree after the purchase.