TEXAS — It’s the season of giving, and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is an annual day for generosity. Giving Tuesday, which began in 2012, promotes online donations and neighborly deeds as a gesture of goodwill.

The Better Business Bureau stated, “It evolved into a movement that has helped raise over $1 billion for online charitable giving around the globe and is now promoted by an organization devoted to this cause.”

There are many ways to involve yourself in charitable donations. During Giving Tuesday, some give money, pay it forward, provide nourishment, donate time, help a neighbor, offer kindness or share talents, according to its official website. It’s up to you how you’d like to contribute to the cause.

Since, unfortunately, the holidays are an optimal time for thievery, the BBB is sharing to tips on how to give and remain on high alert for scams.

Check BBB’s Give.org before contributing

Be cautious about name confusion

Understand registration requirements

Consider tax-exempt status

Watch out for overly emotional appeals

For a deeper explanation into the five tips, visit the BBB here. It also wouldn't hurt to look over the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has encouraged all Texans to give what they can to any charity they like.

Here’s a list of Texas nonprofit organizations with great reviews: