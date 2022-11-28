WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha plans to hold a dine out weekend to help raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund.
During the Waukesha Strong Dine Out Weekend between Dec 2-4, residents are encouraged to eat at restaurants or shop at the participating locations where proceeds will be put into the fund. The fund will help install permanent memorials at the Parade Memorial on Main Street and in Grede Park.
The memorials are in honor of the victims of the Nov. 21, 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack, when Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his SUV through the parade, killing six people and injuring more than 70 others.
Participating locations for all weekend long:
- Crush Wine Bar: 378 W. Main St. (All portion of sales will be donated)
- Polished Patina: 116 W. Broadway (10% of all sales will be donated)
Participating locations for Friday, Dec. 2:
- Ocean Shore Yoga: 732 Clinton St. (Gentle Yoga from 10-11 a.m.)
Participating locations for Saturday, Dec. 3:
- Rochester Deli:143 Broadway (5% of all sales)
- Pat's Rib Place: 151 E. Sunset (10% of all sales)
- Waukesha South High School Cookie Walk Holiday Bake Sale: 401 E Roberta Ave. (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 100% of proceeds go to the fund)
Participating locations for Sunday, Dec. 4:
- Culver's: 840 W. Sunset (10% of all sales 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Culver's: 1650 E. Main St. (10% of all sales 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Flippin' Fabulous: 234 W. Main St. (6% of all sales will be donated in honor of the six victims who lost their lives)