CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie.

Well, to help Ohioans countdown to Christmas, Hallmark will be making a special stop near Cleveland to a place that feels like the setting of a holiday movie to many.

It also features an interest tree contraption.



“You know the thing at the dry cleaner that your clothes go around? It’s like that, only Christmas trees are hanging from it,” said Jane Neubauer, co-owner of Sugar Pines Farm.



“It really is Christmas spirit and joy and heartfelt moments that we have here,” said Nicole Yeary, a brand ambassador for Hallmark.



Barbara Nolan and her son are among the lucky recipients of a free tree.



“It’s awesome!” Nolan said. “I’ve always loved coming out here.”



Nolan said her family’s visit to Sugar Pines is a yearly tradition, saying the tree farm holds a special place in her heart.



“It reminds me of my dad. I’m wearing his little jacket in memory of him,” she said.



