MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee nonprofit is one of 40 organizations in the U.S. that will receive money from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ philanthropic fund.

Since it was first created in 1987, Hope House of Milwaukee has provided safe, temporary refuge for those without a home or place to sleep.

Now, it is receiving $2.5 million from the Day 1 Families Fund to use toward their mission.

The fund, established in 2018, recognizes organizations helping to combat shelter and food insecurity through annual leadership awards. This year, it gave out a record of $120 million in awards.

Hope House Executive Director Wendy Weckler told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it is the largest grant the organization has ever received. She added in an interview that the funds will be used to help additional families through both the Family Bonds Housing Program and the Family Flex Fund in 2023.

The bond program is a rapid re-housing program that helps get unhoused families off the streets as quickly as possible. That’s done by providing onsite housing at Hope House or working to help them find a liveable apartment.

The Family Flex Fund is a program that aims to prevent homelessness with partners United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and IMPACT, Inc. Case managers work with families to help them find suitable housing and income.

These programs are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the work done at Hope House. The organization also works to prevent evictions, provide food for families in low-income zip codes and support children through tutoring opportunities.

Hope House isn’t the first organization in Wisconsin to receive funds. Three other organizations were awarded in years prior, including Newcap, Inc. of Oconto, The Cathedral Center, Inc. of Milwaukee and The Road Home Dane County of Madison.