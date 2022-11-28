President Joe Biden will welcome France’s leader to the White House this week for the first state visit and dinner of the Biden administration, hosting him at an executive mansion newly decked-out for the holidays.

His visit will begin with a tour of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration headquarters alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Bidens will welcome Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron in an official ceremony.

Then the presidents will hold a bilateral meeting.

“This is an opportunity to highlight a foundational component of this administration's approach to foreign policy and that's through alliances,” said spokesperson for the National Security Council John Kirby. “France is a vital global partner and, of course, [the] United States’ oldest ally.”

The Macrons will be honored with a luncheon hosted by Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken before attending the state dinner as a culmination of events Thursday evening.

“You can expect to see on display both our long shared history as allies as well as our deep partnership in taking on the most urgent global challenges of today and tomorrow,” Kirby said.

The French leader will experience a White House decorated with tens of thousands of lights, 77 Christmas trees, handmade ornaments from the across the U.S. and more, after the first lady unveiled her holiday decor on Monday.

Kirby insisted the selection of France fir the first state visit was evidence of Biden’s emphasis on alliances, especially the United States’ oldest.

The relationship with France tanked last year after the United States announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia. The decision by the U.S. undermined a deal that had been in place for France to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia. The Biden administration since has heaped praise on Macron for being among the most vociferous Western allies in condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Musician Jon Batiste is set to perform at the state dinner Thursday, per the first lady’s office.

“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste's music inspires and brings people together,” said Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing dinner preparations.

“We're thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration," Valdivia said.