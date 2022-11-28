Two Central New York small businesses are changing how shoppers buy local produce from nearby farms by connecting them with food and goods through online marketplaces that they say complements the traditional farmers market experience.

“Our goal is really to work with producers who share similar values, and who are socially conscious, take really good care of the land and practice fair labor standards,” said Sarah Ficken, who runs Madison County-based NY Farm Basket with her husband Christopher.

The couple on Friday opened a retail store in Hamilton to give their online store a brick-and-mortar location. They also are working with Local Foods Mohawk Valley, another online farmers market, to provide a pickup location for their customers.

The pop-up is being operated out of The Hub, a space for incubator businesses to gauge how their products will do in the market.

All the products sold at the NY Farm Basket are from local farms including beef, pork, honey, maple syrup, mittens and hats made from mohair. Farmers who choose to sell their goods will make a profit from the pop-up.

“The farmers and the makers, they're the ones who are doing the hard work, and as a farmer, it doesn't feel super great when you work hard, and barely make a profit,” said Sarah Ficken.

While grocery store food prices have climbed in recent months, she said they have been able to remain stable in their prices and more of it goes back to the farmers.

“As the price of food has gone up, we've worked really hard to hold our prices,” she said. “Most of the increase you see at the grocery store, none of that's going back to the farmer – that's going to the processors.”

Part of their goal is to ensure the community has access to fresh food.

“I think a really big part of our mission and being community oriented has also been sustainably raised food should not just be accessible to the people who can afford it,” Sarah Ficken said. “That should be like the base level, everybody should have access to humanely grown, sustainable food.”

Even though they are farmers themselves, the Fickens said offering food and goods from other producers gives them a way to support the local community.

“Over the last 10 years, we’ve gotten a significant amount of help from people just stopping by, so it only seems appropriate that we try to help others out,” said Christopher Ficken.

The sense of supporting the local economy is shared by the owner of Local Foods Mohawk Valley, JB Riffle, who launched his online farmers market in May. The farmers drop off their products to him, and he packs the orders for the customers.

“Buying local food is like essentially paying your neighbor to do the work, and then having your neighbor pay their employees to do the work, and so you've got this the cycle that just flows right back in. I think transparency and accountability with your farmers is important. A lot of people will go into a store and buy food, and it was made wherever, I've never been to that place, I don't see how they treat their animals, how they treat the soil, how they treat their workers, you name it,” said Riffle.

In the winter, the products available shift to microgreens, which can be grown indoors, and winter squash.

Riffle argues an online made-to-order system is more cost efficient for farmers and is more convenient for customers.

“Don't get me wrong, I love a traditional farmers market, but there's a real cost to doing business there, which is essentially you need to sit there for six hours, it's time off the farm, not guaranteed sales, and those rainy days, sales just drop,” Riffle said.