WORCESTER, Mass. - Cyber Monday is one of the biggest days for online shopping throughout the year, and Worcester businesses are using it to give themselves a boost heading into the holiday season.

The Hanover Theatre might have been quiet during the day Monday, but it's not going to stay like that for long. Their 2022 holiday programming is just about to start, and when it comes to filling seats, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a huge help.

"I think this time, it's all compressed into a short time," said President and CEO Troy Siebels. "So, it's one of our busiest times. But it's also one of the most rewarding times."

Siebels said online shopping over the last few days is approaching record numbers.

"The Christmas shows were among the top sellers on Black Friday, and I'm sure they will be today for Cyber Monday as well," Siebels said.

Siebels said after two tough Christmas seasons at the theater, the audience is coming back this year. He said shows for next year are also selling well, thanks in part to the unofficial online shopping holiday.

"Some of our Broadway stuff in the spring just went on sale too," Siebels said. "So not only is it deals and discounts, it's also first availability and there's a rush to get the best seats."

Unlike the Hanover, the WooSox are in the offseason, heading towards to their most quiet time of the year. But, online sales at the team store left people like merchandise manager Kyla Frates busy for much of the day.

"We've definitely almost doubled what we've been doing," Frates said. "It's great. We just keep going and it's good to stay busy."

Frates said the team has filled hundreds of orders in just the last two days.

"The holidays don't slow down," Frates said. "We actually pick up compared to the last couple of months since the season has ended. It has gotten busier for us rather than slowing down, which you would think in the offseason."