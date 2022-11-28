Just like the smell of deliciously brewed coffee beans, small businesses are always looking to stay fresh and inviting.

That job has gotten especially harder over the years, with the growth of online shopping and Cyber Monday.

But you wouldn’t know it walking into locally owned shops like Tom’s in Binghamton. They’re coming off their most successful year to date.

What You Need To Know Americans are expected to spend over $11 billion this Cyber Monday



Adam Sabol is the founder of Key Branding Labs in Binghamton, an ad agency that specializes in helping shops compete on another level



Tom's, a Binghamton staple, is coming off its most successful year to date, 40 years later

“People seem to have a renewed sense in shopping locals, of supporting their local community. The money spent here stays in our community, you know, helps pay for all of the things that we love here — education, parks, our police departments, infrastructure, all of those kind of things,” said Tom Kelleher, owner of Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts.

Finding success on days like Cyber Monday all starts with a good team.

Adam Sabol is founder of Key Branding Labs in Binghamton, an ad agency that specializes in helping shops like Tom’s compete on another level.

“They have success on weekends like this based on the work that they've done six months prior. You know, if you, if you come out of nowhere trying to have a strategy for Black Friday or Small Business Saturday or even like today on Cyber Monday, you know, that's not something that you do today. That's something that you do months and months ago,” said Sabol.

For Tom’s, that starts with building a strong online presence. It is just one of the hundreds of small businesses throughout the region that’ll look to keep that momentum, not just through the holidays but throughout the entire year as well.

In changing times, small businesses are all but forced to have some sort of digital footprint, and even for a 40-plus year old business like Tom's, it’s proven to help.

"We do an incredible job on Facebook and Instagram, probably have two to three million views a year on our Facebook. It really helps market our business and, you know, help people recognize that shopping local is essential," said Kelleher.

According to the business technology platform Salesforce CRM, marketing messaging from last year's Cyber Monday reached a whopping 40 billion people.

"People are doing it just as much, buying from the person as they are the actual product itself. And the only way that you do that is storytelling throughout the year and building a connection with your customers long before they ever walk in your door," said Sabol.