Cyber Monday is a chance for people to load up their virtual shopping carts, but the Better Business Bureau of Central New England is advising shoppers to be careful.

Shopping online can come with a big cybersecurity risk. The BBB said one of the best ways to protect yourself from a scam is to use a credit card instead of a debit card and be on the lookout for false advertising and fake websites. They also recommend always typing the website directly into your browser.

The BBB said scams can look like a lot like real text or email from a retailer, but if you pay close attention, a few key details can tip you off.

"There are a lot of impostor scams out there using SMS messaging with popular retailers like Amazon or Walmart or Best Buy, so be very careful about those," said Nancy Cahalen, president of the BBB of Central New England. "When you look at them, often times you'll see poor grammar, misspelling, things like that. But, sometimes its not quite that easy. I would definitely go to the website directly and not through one of these emails or text messages."

Cahalen also said to make sure your anti-virus software is up to date and running properly. If you can, use a protected Wi-Fi at home or at work when making purchases online.