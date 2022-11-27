MILWAUKEE — We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but what about Secondhand Sunday?

Secondhand Sunday is a new trend that falls on the holiday weekend where local businesses are hoping more customers come out to shop and support their stores.

Good Land Antiques in Bay View celebrated Secondhand Sunday for the first time and looking forward to more customers to come through the doors. When you walk inside, you can find lots of treasures.

“It’s fun,” owner, Ann Murphy said. “Everyone’s excited. I think everyone is excited for what they are buying.”

Ann Murphy and her husband Brian have owned Good Land Antiques for the past four and a half years. This year marks the first year they are getting to take part in the up-and-coming trend of Secondhand Sunday and it’s something they are looking forward to.

“We appreciate it because it’s tough as a small business,” she said. “You never know, so all the support you can get as a business, just helps the business.”

Secondhand Sunday is a day where shoppers are encouraged to support second-hand shops. For Ann Murphy’s husband, Brian Murphy, it’s exciting to have something to celebrate like this during the holiday season.

“Now with Secondhand Sunday, hopefully that will bring in new people who may not have thought of it before and it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.

For longtime customer Tera Cares, a day like Secondhand Sunday really encouraged her to come out and support.

“Man, I love supporting local business. It’s my favorite,” Cares said. “You can’t find anything else like it. You can get a piece that’s unique and a lot of times it’s from Milwaukee, which is my hometown.”

Not to mention, second-hand shopping is good for the environment, which is something the Murphy’s are passionate about.

“So many people talk about the sustainability of second-hand goods and so to have that highlighted is fantastic because that’s one of the thing I feel most passionate about,” Ann Murphy said.

This holiday is a new trend that local businesses like this one are hoping picks up in years to come.