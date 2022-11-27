ORLANDO, Fla. — A record 166.3 million shoppers are projected to open wallets from Thanksgiving Day into Cyber Monday, according the National Retail Federation. Roughly 38 percent of those people will likely be hitting the sales online come Monday.

Centrally located in College Park, Darling Authority dawns pink walls and draws in foot traffic from college students passing by. The small boutique shop sprouted from a college dorm room.

"With just 10 pieces on one single clothing rack," said Darling Authority owner, Natalie Konopka. "I would sit outside Chick-fil-A and sell clothing to college students that were passing by."

In April of 2020, Konopka posted on TikTok as she had several times before. Though this time, she walked viewers through her online order packing process. The video went viral, and currently sits at over 2 million views. Those views equated to a then sold-out store, and a now blossoming business.

Now Konopka is holding onto her online-savvy roots with a few Cyber Monday deals up her sleeve.

"Since we have a really big online community, we’re going to be surprising them with our biggest deal yet," she said. "[We're] doing a surprise flash sale, so if you want the details you have to check our website."

Spectrum News caught up with experts at Big Eye to get the low-down on holiday shopping trends. The Orlando-based marketing agency serves clients worldwide, and has been digging into influencer marketing. Adrian Tennant, their Chief Strategy Officer, says young generations are happily opening their wallets after scrolling their feeds.

"Those belonging to Generation Z use social media to search for everything— not just deals," said Tennant. "Older generations have learned to do with Google."

The National Retail Federation expects more than 166 million shoppers over Thanksgiving weekend into Cyber Monday.

"I think the shopping holidays of Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday will become less compelling if retailers dangle deals earlier and earlier and stretch them across the season," said Tennant. "But retailers who launch deals earlier in the month can probably expect more modest sales growth."

While the NRF predicts Black Friday will have drawn more shoppers than on Cyber Monday, data from Adobe suggests Americans will spend the most money come Monday.

"This increase in online spending, which obviously were going to see on Cyber Monday as well, appears to have been driven by demand not by inflation," said Tennant.