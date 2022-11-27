CINCINNATI — Small Business Saturday isn’t the only time local business owners are benefitting from extra attention. A growing number are taking advantage of Cyber Monday, selling their wares on the web.

“Cyber Monday is huge for small businesses,” said Lauren Wasser, who owns Queen City Revolt, an apparel line that focuses on Cincinnati and the West Side. She works out of her home and sells at local markets when she’s not servicing her growing customer base online.

‘“Social media is huge,” she said. “As soon as I post something, I immediately have sales on my website.”

Her friend Megan Fenno, who owns Fenno Fashion Jewelry, also is seeing a bump in online revenue. She and her husband John converted a plumbing truck into a shop on wheels. They drive to markets, which Fenno said account for about 60% of her business.

The rest comes from online sales, so she’s gearing up for Cyber Monday.

“A lot of my small business friends are going to have deals on Cyber Monday, myself included,” Fenno said. “So you don’t have to worry about going to the box stores — you can continue to shop local.”

Fenno always reminds customers who visit her truck that they can by whatever they see online.

“I feel like it’s important to support small businesses all season long, not just on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday,” Fenno said. “Keep the community thriving.”