WORCESTER, Mass. - Businesses inside the Worcester Public Market were busy with customers for Small Business Saturday.

The market was packed with customers throughout the day. There were the normal vendors who are in the market daily, but Saturday also featured a few pop-up businesses showcasing their goods and services to shoppers.

We spoke to customers and a few local businesses who spent their Saturday in the Canal District.

"It's a great location. I love being here," said David Dawson of Scrapped and Found. "I set up here for Small Business Saturday. So, you get all the small businesses and everyone is coming out to support their local business. It's a perfect time to be here."

"We come every year to Small Business Saturday. We enjoy it," said shopper Mary Maroney. "Love it. They're all unique, is mostly one-of-a-kind. We really enjoy it."

We also caught up with Akra Africa fusion, a restaurant serving up some West African cuisine in the market. They too were busy Saturday feeding holiday shoppers.

"Definitely today, as you could tell, it has been packed here since the morning time," said employee Nani Torres. "As soon as we opened, we've had a line and selling our bowls. It has been a great day."

The market offers different cuisines from around the world. Some of the pop-up vendors will be back again on Sunday.