Today is Small Business Saturday and it's a great way to show support to local businesses. The event was founded in 2010 by American Express.

In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day, and officials in all 50 states participate.

Since then, shoppers have spent an estimated $23.3 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

Last year's was the largest event since it started and businesses are hoping the trend continues this year.

"When you shop local, the majority of your money stays local,” Georgette Steffens, executive director, Downtown Albany BID, said. “I think it's about 70% of every dollar stays local as opposed to going to a chain. The local businesses employ local residents. They support the local events and fundraisers that we have here. Many of our local businesses also have local makers, artists, and creatives that also have materials and items that they sell. You're not only supporting the local business owner, you're supporting the employees that they have as wells as many of the makers of the products within their store."

Small business owners are hoping the trend continues past Small Business Saturday and people chose to shop local all year round.