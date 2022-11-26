Brantasia Graham is on her way to work, but it’s not your typical office space. She is busy preparing for the grand opening of her first boutique just in time for the shopping season.

“I’m excited! Having my own store was definitely my dream,” Graham said.

The small business owner built her fashion line, OSG Girls Club, from the ground up.

“When I was younger, I didn’t know that I would be capable of owning my own clothing brand and hand bag line,” Graham said.

She first started securing the bag and financial future, through social media, and a lot of her business came from local fans of the brand.

“This was only supposed to be 2 or 3 bags and then it just literally took off,” Graham said.

That’s why she believes Small Business Saturday’s and anything else that highlights budding entrepreneurs like herself is vital.

“Since then, it’s really grown,” Graham said.

Graham is grateful to those who might have skipped the big box stores on Black Friday to make investments in small businesses.

“Now this is my business and I can’t wait for people to experience OSG Girls Club!” Graham said.